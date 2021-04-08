Ashok Leyland arm in pact with Siemens for e-mobility solutions

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle arm, has joined hands with global engineering major Siemens for addressing the e-mobility market in India.
Both have signed an agreement towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute e-Mobility projects in India, according to a statement.
As part of the agreement, Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd., the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. The pact is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India.
Switch Mobility Ltd will bring its strong electric commercial vehicle industry experience while Siemens will offer its proven flexible, high-efficiency and future-ready charging infrastructure technology with efficient & reliable medium-voltage grid connection solutions.
“With our experience of over 230 electric vehicles already in operation successfully in India and the UK, we see immense growth opportunities for Switch’s expansion in India, Europe and many global markets. Our aspiration is to make electric products more affordable through this offering, which is also shared by Siemens, renowned for their rich technological pedigree in innovative engineering solutions,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd.
Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Ltd, said the company had been implementing projects for electric commercial vehicles across the globe.
”Together with Switch Mobility, it planned to implement high-quality techno-commercial solutions to address the needs of the growing e-mobility market in India,” he said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...