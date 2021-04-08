Ashok Leyland arm in pact with Siemens for e-mobility solutions

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle arm, has joined hands with global engineering major Siemens for addressing the e-mobility market in India.

Both have signed an agreement towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute e-Mobility projects in India, according to a statement.

As part of the agreement, Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility Private Ltd., the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. The pact is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India.

Switch Mobility Ltd will bring its strong electric commercial vehicle industry experience while Siemens will offer its proven flexible, high-efficiency and future-ready charging infrastructure technology with efficient & reliable medium-voltage grid connection solutions.

“With our experience of over 230 electric vehicles already in operation successfully in India and the UK, we see immense growth opportunities for Switch’s expansion in India, Europe and many global markets. Our aspiration is to make electric products more affordable through this offering, which is also shared by Siemens, renowned for their rich technological pedigree in innovative engineering solutions,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Ltd, said the company had been implementing projects for electric commercial vehicles across the globe.

”Together with Switch Mobility, it planned to implement high-quality techno-commercial solutions to address the needs of the growing e-mobility market in India,” he said.