Ashok Leyland, Daimler to suspend output in October

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the Indian arm of the German auto giant, has indicated that it will have a few non-production days in October at its Oragadam factory, indicating no sign of revival in demand in the commercial vehicle sector despite the start of the festival season.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting our production line depending on market demand. We confirm that DICV will have three non-production days in September and three non-production days in October,” said a company statement.

Domestic truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland had announced that it there will be five non-working days in the next couple of weeks at its Ennore factory. “As sluggishness and the contraction in the commercial vehicle market continues, it has been decided to continue the corrective actions to safeguard the interest of the company,” Ashok Leyland said in a notice to employees.