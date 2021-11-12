Ashu Suyash appointed as Independent Director on HUL Board

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the appointment of Ashu Suyash as an Independent Director on its Board effective today, November 12, 2021.

Suyash comes with over 33 years of experience in the financial services and global information services sector. She was until recently the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at CRISIL and a member of the Operating Committee of S&P Global. She serves on the advisory boards and committees of several institutions including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, and the National Institute of Securities Markets.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, “Suyash possesses deep experience in business transformation and handling M&As. She brings with her rich insights on strategy, execution, stakeholder management, managing risks and regulatory affairs. Her diverse knowledge and expertise will surely help us steer ahead in our future-fit journey.”