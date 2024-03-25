AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. has appointed Vinay Sharma as Business Unit Head of Rare Disease, with effect from July 1, 2024.

Currently, Sharma is a part of the Philippines country leadership team as the business unit head, Respiratory and Immunology.

According to the stock exchange disclosure, Vinay Sharma is a post‐graduate in marketing management and business administration with over 23 years of industry experience.

Also read: Karnataka and AstraZeneca collaborate to screen for lung diseases including cancer

He joined AstraZeneca India in 2013 as Marketing Manager of Diabetes. Over the last decade, he has held multiple leadership positions in sales, marketing, and patient advocacy leadership, in AstraZeneca India and other international markets.

He has been instrumental in leading the launch of Forxiga in India, the disclosure stated.

AstraZeneca Pharma India shares closed higher by 1.37 per cent on the NSE at ₹5,100 on Friday’s trade.