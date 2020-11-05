Companies

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83 pc at Rs 26 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.47 crore for the quarter. It was Rs 208.48 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

AstraZeneca Pharma India stock closed at Rs 4,295.80 on the BSE, up 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

Quarterly Results
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
