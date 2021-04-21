AstraZeneca’s asthma drug Fasenra gets DGCI nod

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorisation-Additional Indication) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra).

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges, the company said Benralizumab 30mg/mL injection (Fasenra) was launched in India on April 20. Fasenra is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.