AstraZeneca’s asthma drug Fasenra gets DGCI nod

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 21, 2021

Launched in India on April 20

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorisation-Additional Indication) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra).

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges, the company said Benralizumab 30mg/mL injection (Fasenra) was launched in India on April 20. Fasenra is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

Published on April 21, 2021

