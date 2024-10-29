Quess Corp, a Bengaluru-based business services provider, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹94 crore for Q2 FY25, up 32 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) from ₹71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, though down 16 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis.

The company recorded revenue of ₹5,179 crore for Q2 FY25, reflecting a 19 per cent y-o-y increase from ₹4,748 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA stood at ₹196 crore, up from ₹168 crore in Q2 FY24.

Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & Group CEO noted that Q2 showed an EBITDA margin uptick of 23 bps y-o-y, driven by broad-based performance across our platforms. Workforce management (WFM) delivered healthy top-line growth with headcount additions in Retail and Logistics verticals, and increased contributions from GCCs, which accounted for 68 per cent of revenue in IT staffing.

The WFM headcount reached 4,98,000, with an addition of 15,000 in BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, industrial, retail, and telecom sectors. Additionally, 128 contracts were signed with an annual contract value (ACV) of ₹101 crore, including 74 new contracts in general staffing.

Info on demerger

Quess has been strategically investing to strengthen platform-wise capabilities, added Srinivasan. Providing an update on the demerger, he noted, “We are progressing on track towards our proposed demerger and are confident of long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

Founded in 2007, Quess Corp Limited offers a range of managed outsourcing and technology-enabled services across areas such as sales and marketing, customer care, after-sales service, back-office operations, staffing, manufacturing, facilities and security management, HR and finance and accounting operations, as well as IT and mobility services. As of September 30, 2024, Quess has a workforce of over 6,09,000 employees, serving more than 3,000 clients across India, North America, APAC, and the Middle East.

Recently, Quess Corp announced a three-way demerger of its diversified businesses, which will result in three distinct listed companies, Quess Corp Ltd., Digitide Solutions Ltd., and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd