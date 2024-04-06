Electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy has launched a new range of scooters primarily targeting the family market, Rizta.

The family scooter will be available in two models: the Rizta S and the Rizta Z. The vehicles will have a battery capacity of 2.9 kWH (kilowatt hours), with the most expensive variant of the Rizta Z having a 3.7 kWH battery.

The 2.9 kWh variants will deliver a predicted Indian driving conditions (IDC) range of 123 kilometres, while the 3.7 kWh vehicle will deliver 160 km, the firm said.

During the vehicle launch, cofounder and chief executive Tarun Mehta said the new scooter has larger, flatter seats and higher storage capacity for family use. Ather is aiming to target the family scooter market, which sees about 3.5 to 4 million sales per year, said chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela.

The company has also launched its new technology stack called the Ather Stack 6 that entails improvements to safety and other usage features, as well as a new mobile app. With Rizta, Ather introduces the SkidControl. This is Ather’s proprietary traction control system that seamlessly controls motor torque to mitigate the loss of traction while accelerating on low friction surfaces such as patches of road with gravel, sand, water, or oil.

Ather also launched two ‘smart helmets’ under the brand ‘Halo,’ with a light-weight version called ‘Halo Bit’. Halo is priced at ₹12,999, and HaloBit at ₹4,999.

Ather currently has a manufacturing capacity of 4.5 lakhs per annum and is producing about 1.5 lakh vehicles, said Phokela. The firm also has a charging network of about 2,400 fast chargers and 210 service centres, he added.

Mehta and Swapnil Jain founded Ather in 2013 after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

The company raised about $128 million in a series E round in 2022, from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd, and existing shareholders such as two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd.