Ather expands its experience centre network with the opening of its second one in Bengaluru

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Buoyed by strong consumer demand, Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, opened its second Experience Centre (EC) - Ather Space, in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, its 9th centre pan-India, with a couple more in the pipeline in the next 12 months. Plans are on to open second ECs in Chennai and Delhi next.
Bengaluru is the first market where Ather is introducing its second EC and many more in the coming months, partnering with Karnataka’s leading auto retailer, BIA Ventures.
“We had planned to open the second EC in Bengaluru in March but the second Covid wave caused the delay. Since we launched the 450X in November, sales in Bengaluru have shot up almost by 3X on a month-on-month basis. With this centre, customers from South Bengaluru can now purchase and test-ride the Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus from a convenient location in JP Nagar,” Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy, told BusinessLine. Ather Energy has one EC each in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kochi. Of these, only two are Ather Energy owned and operated, the rest are franchisee centres.
Ather Energy has been building charging infrastructure in all the markets before launch and already has 33 fast charging locations - Ather Grid- across the city in places like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Jayanagar, JP Nagar etc. Ather Energy intends to reach 50 locations by the end of this year to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city. Ather Energy also helps consumers in setting up their home chargers and has installed home chargers across 993 apartment complexes in the city over the last 3 years. Overall there are a total of 142 charging points set up across 22 cities by Ather Energy, making easy and fast charging a reality for EV owners in India.
In the past few weeks, FAME 2 revisions have further reduced the prices of all electric two- wheelers, with a 50 per cent increase in the subsidy. Also, the Karnataka government has waived off the registration fee and road tax for electric two-wheelers. “The subsidy announcement coincided with unlocking in Bengaluru and ever since, we have been clocking highest ever sales every day. Sales of electric two-wheelers have grown despite the pandemic and with this additional subsidy we expect electric two wheeler sales to disrupt the market and clock 6 million plus units/year by 2025 from the current 1,20,000 units/year,” said Mehta.
The new ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is ₹1,44,500 and ₹1,25,490 for the Ather 450 Plus in Bengaluru. “Considering the total cost of ownership of a comparable 125cc scooter, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven on their investment in 18-24 months and will begin to save nearly ₹2 per km in the years after. By October/November we will be delivering in 25-27 cities pan India and by the end of FY 2022 we will be delivering in 40 cities,” said Mehta.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...