Audi drives in A4 at Rs 42,34,000

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Audi A4 sedan in India, at a starting price of Rs 42,34,000 (ex-showroom).
The A4, in its fifth generation, has a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 HP of power and 320 Nm of torque, the company said in a statement.
“We are happy to launch the latest version of one of our best-sellers, the new Audi A4. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is a blend of class, elegance and sporty appeal. It is equipped with the latest technology. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
The A4 can sprint to 100kph in 7.3 seconds. The interior is functionally designed and features new-age tech with a large MMI touch display being the control centre for the new operating system, the company said. It comes bundled with a four-year comprehensive service package, including extended warranty and roadside assistance.
The A4 is available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, and customers can choose from five exterior colours, including a new Terra Grey.
“2021 will see a host of new launches... With a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India. The launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards and you will hear from us shortly on its arrival,” Dhillon added.
The new A4 can be booked online or at a dealership.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...