Audi drives in A4 at Rs 42,34,000

German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Audi A4 sedan in India, at a starting price of Rs 42,34,000 (ex-showroom).

The A4, in its fifth generation, has a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 HP of power and 320 Nm of torque, the company said in a statement.

“We are happy to launch the latest version of one of our best-sellers, the new Audi A4. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is a blend of class, elegance and sporty appeal. It is equipped with the latest technology. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The A4 can sprint to 100kph in 7.3 seconds. The interior is functionally designed and features new-age tech with a large MMI touch display being the control centre for the new operating system, the company said. It comes bundled with a four-year comprehensive service package, including extended warranty and roadside assistance.

The A4 is available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, and customers can choose from five exterior colours, including a new Terra Grey.

“2021 will see a host of new launches... With a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India. The launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards and you will hear from us shortly on its arrival,” Dhillon added.

The new A4 can be booked online or at a dealership.