German luxury car maker Audi on Monday said it will hike prices of its vehicles in the country by up to 2 per cent from January next year citing rising input and operational costs.

“The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024 and will be across the model range,” Audi India said in a statement.

"Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand's premium price positioning," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

"The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers," he added.

Audi India sells a range of vehicles from Q3 SUV to sports car RSQ8 priced between ₹42.77 lakh and ₹2.22 crore.

