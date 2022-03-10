Aura to bring a breath of fresh air to the workplace

Tel Aviv-based smart air management platform, Aura Air is seeing clear visibility for growth in the highly polluted Indian market. The Israeli start-up is already witnessing a great response for its clean air solutions from corporates and households amid increasing awareness about indoor pollution and the need for clean air solutions.

“We registered our company in India in July 2021 and we are already seeing a great amount of interest across the board. The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam in Chennai is one of our customers and they have already taken 25 devices,” Bharadwaj PV, Managing Director, Aura Air India told BusinessLine.

“We are seeing great potential for our product in such critical facilities and industrial settings, where people are typically exposed to a lot of dust, viruses, and chemical particulate matter. Hotels, hospitals, commercial properties, co-working spaces, and educational institutions are other areas with huge growth potential,” he added.

Environmental studies say that indoor air pollutants are five times more hazardous than outdoor air pollutants. In some cases, these levels can exceed the outdoor levels of the same pollutants 100 times.

With people spending more time indoors ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for air purifiers has also gone up significantly. The Indian Air Purifier Market stood at over $85 million in FY21 and is projected to cross over $500 million by FY27.

However, Bharadwaj said the market studies were conducted prior to Covid and that post-pandemic, the market for air purifiers would have even quadrupled due to increased awareness and education around the need for breathing clean air.

How does it work?

Aura detects indoor and outdoor air quality based on real-time monitoring through an array of smart sensors. The IoT-enabled device filters and disinfects air through four unique stages – Pre-filter (captures large particles of dust, pollen, insects, animal hair, etc.), The Ray filter (a patented filter that contains 3 antibacterial layers), Sterionizer (generates positive and negative ions that purify and freshen indoor air and UVC LEDs (neutralises bacteria, viruses, and parasites by destroying the proteins on the cell membrane).

The air purifier shot to fame last year when it proved its ability to destroy coronavirus aerosol particles, at a rate of 99.9 percent in a study conducted at Israel’s largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center. Aura is currently sold in 50 countries and used by marquee brands including the Sheraton, Hilton, CBRE, Subway, Cocacola, Audi among others.

The device, measuring 15*15 inches, is currently manufactured by Beth-El Industries in Israel. Bharadwaj said that the company is looking to manufacture the devices in India in the near future. “A lot of big corporates are already reaching out to us for their own consumption as well as for strategic partnerships,” Bharadwaj said.

Aura Air is available for one-time sale, subscription, and a revenue-sharing model. While the base variant of Aura Air is priced at ₹37,500, Aura Business (Enterprise solution) is available from a starting price of ₹47,500. Aura Mini (an on-the-go solution) is available for ₹13,000.