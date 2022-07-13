Automobile sales during first quarter show robust growth: SIAM report

The total passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the first quarter of this year have shown robust growth of 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 9,10,431 units as compared with 6,46,272 units in the year ago period.

For the first time in the last five years, PV sales have also grown to 9.10 lakh units in the first quarter of this financial year. The industry sold 8.73 lakh units in the 2018-19 first quarter, the latest sales report by the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.

However, SIAM also added that there is a challenge in the entry level segments of categories, including the mini car segment, the 125cc scooter segment, and the 110 cc motorcycle (commuter segments) in the last five years.

For instance, in the mini passenger car segment (Alto, Spresso), sales in the first quarter this year dropped (59 per cent) to 55,000 units as compared with 1.35 lakh units in the same quarter in 2018-19.

In the 125cc motorcycle segment, sales have come down by 36 per cent to around 11.50 lakh units during April-June as against 18.09 lakh units in April-June 2018-19.

Similarly, in the 110cc motorcycle, sales have come down by 42 per cent to 42.77 lakh units as against 22.12 lakh units in the same period in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

While passenger car sales grew by 22 per cent YoY to 4,11,441 units in the April-June quarter (versus 3,37,191 units), the utility vehicle (UV) segment grew by 62 per cent YoY to 4,64,558 as compared with 2,86,092 units in the corresponding period last year, according to the latest sales report by the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler segment

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales grew by 38 per cent YoY to 24,05,228 units against 17,40,308 units in April-June 2021. Scooter sales grew by double (100 per cent) at 12,07,903 units during the quarter as compared with 6,04,291 units in the same period last year.

This has led to a total two-wheeler sales growth of 54 per cent YoY to 37,24,533 units in the first quarter as compared with 24,13,608 units in the corresponding period last year.

Commercial vehicles

Similarly, the total commercial vehicle segment grew by 112 per cent to 2,24,512 units during the quarter as compared with 1,05,800 units in the same quarter the previous year.

Three-wheeler sales also grew by 211 per cent, to 76,293 units as against 24,522 units in the same period in 2021, the SIAM data said.

Overall, the grand total of all vehicle categories put together, domestic sales grew by 55 per cent YoY to 49,35,870 units during the April-June quarter as compared with 31,90,202 units in the same period last year.

“Recently, the government has taken significant measures to ease the inflationary pressure and help the common man by reducing the central excise duty on petrol and diesel and changing the duty structure to moderate prices of steel and plastic. The industry also keenly looks forward to similar support on CNG prices, which have seen an exponential increase in the last seven months. Support on CNG prices would help the common man, facilitate public transport and will enable a cleaner environment,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.

On a monthly sales basis, the PV wholesales in India rose by 19 per cent YoY in June on the back of improvement in semiconductor supplies and dispatches to dealers, which stood at 2,75,788 units against 2,31,633 units in June 2021.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 13,08,764 units last month compared to 10,60,565 units in the year-ago period. Total three-wheeler sales grew to 26,701 units last month, up from 9,404 units in June 2021.

Sales across segments rose to 16,11,300 units in June from 13,01,602 units in the same month last year.