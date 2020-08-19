Companies

Avendus Capital announces reorganisation of management roles

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

Avendus Capital on Wednesday announced a reorganisation of its management roles. Gaurav Deepak will be the CEO of Avendus Capital and will drive the overall business and be responsible for the firm’s profit and loss.

Kaushal Aggarwal, who recently took over as CEO, Avendus Finance, will continue to drive the credit solutions business.

“Avendus Finance will now also provide lending solutions across the firm,” Avendus Capital said in a statement, adding that this is the largest part of Avendus’s balance sheet.

Ranu Vohra has taken over as Executive Vice-Chairman and will focus on expanding and deepening the Avendus client network and talent acquisition for its One Avendus agenda.

“Based on our learnings over the last five years, we believe it is the right time to consolidate the organisation internally to maximise value for our team, clients and other stakeholders,” said co-founders Deepak, Aggarwal and Vohra, adding that the realignment of roles would help focus on delivering the promise of One Avendus with better and more innovative solutions.

