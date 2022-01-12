Avishek Gupta named MD, CEO of Caspian Debt

Caspian Debt, an impact investing firm founded by S Viswanatha Prasad, has appointed Avishek Gupta as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The company has elevated Viswanatha Prasad to Chair of the Board.

“Avishek Gupta has been instrumental in setting up Caspian’s start-up and social enterprises lending business. He has brought in a huge thrust for digitalisation in the company,” Viswanatha Prasad has said in a statement.

“As Investment Director, Avishek has spearheaded our foray into newer sectors, products and made data and technology central to our growth and risk management,” he said.

Avishek Gupta has formally taken over as the MD and CEO of the firm in December.

Narayan Ramachandran, who headed the board for three years, will continue to be on the board and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Caspian Debt offers custom debt solutions to professionally managed small or mid-market companies and start-ups founded by first-generation entrepreneurs.

The investment firm has so far disbursed a debt of over ₹2,000 crore to over 170 companies in the last eight years.