Axis Energy Ventures ties up with Greenstat Hydrogen

Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt Ltd announced that it has collaborated with Greenstat Hydrogen, a Norwegian company.

This collaboration enables the Hyderabad based Axis Energy in navigating the energy transition and to play an active role in India’s Hydrogen mission and to explore new opportunities in the entire value chain of Hydrogen technologies.

Towards achieving this objective, Axis Energy plans to set up Green Hydrogen production pilot projects by sourcing its own renewable energy.

Murali Surapaneni, COO, Axis Energy, in a statement said, “For Axis, Hydrogen presents a potential opportunity. This partnership will enable Axis Energy to explore the entire value chain of Hydrogen technology and its associated markets.”

Axis Energy Ventures has executed renewable energy projects exceeding 1 GW.

Sturle Pedersen, Chairman, Greenstat Hydrogen India, said “Greenstat is leading a broad representation of Norwegian cutting-edge expertise within the hydrogen sector. We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey together with Axis Energy and will support Axis achieve its ambitious plan in Hydrogen and to set up their first hydrogen pilot/demo project.”

Globally, hydrogen is already a dominant part of the energy value chain. The challenge now is to revert the energy ecosystem back into its natural evolution.