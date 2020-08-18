Baghjan well: Oil India completes arrangements for well-killing

Oil India Ltd has completed all arrangements for carrying out well-killing operation including connections of kill lines and choke manifold lines. Final killing operation (pumping in mud with high pressure into the well) is currently underway.

The company, had on Monday said, it had successfully concluded the capping operation by installing the Blow Out Preventive (BOP) stack over gas well No.5 at Baghjan. The capping operation was completed nearly 83 days after the blowout (releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner) at the producing well in Tinsukia district in Assam.

“After yesterday’s successful capping operation, all arrangement for carrying out well killing operation like connections of kill lines and choke manifold lines have been completed. Final killing operation (pumping in mud with high pressure into the well) is underway,” the company said in a press statement on Tuesday.

As many as 2756 families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till August 17 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle.

Oil & gas production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few oil & gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation.

“A total of 30,104 tonnes of crude oil and 71.01 million metric st. cubic metre of natural gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/ blockades/ bandhs in and around Baghjan area since May 27 due to the blowout,” the company said.

Data collection at the site has been completed for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study by various agencies including TERI, ERM, CSIR-NEIST, IIT-Guwahati. Analysis and study on collected data is in progress by respective agencies.

Meanwhile, OIL’s in-house monitoring of air quality, noise level, gas presence is being continued. Bio re-mediation activities at affected areas are also in progress, the release said.