Bajaj Auto drives in two new versions of Pulsar 250

Celebrating its 20 years of leadership in the Indian sports motorcycle market, Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced the launch of the all-new Pulsar 250, bringing the next generation of power, performance, and style to the quarter-litre sports segment.
The advent of the Pulsar 250 mirrors the evolution of the young Indian rider, who seeks a motorcycle of sporty character, yet rideable in everyday conditions. The Pulsar 250 straddles these two asks with ease, offering the balance of its versatile form with power-on-tap performance. This quarter litre offering elevates the popular Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125cc–220cc since its launch two decades ago.
The Pulsar 250 design language boasts of a sharp unibody gesture with tighter proportions and modern aerodynamic design. The muscular dynamic tank is contrasted with a sleek stylish waist section that extends to a contoured step seat, making for an eye-catching profile. It is further equipped with a sportier, throatier, and stylish exhaust in a satin grey finish. The floating body panels such as the belly pan, front fairing, and front fender along with the wider tyres complete the imposing profile of the new Pulsar.
Available at a price of ₹1,38,00 for N250 and ₹1,40,000 for F250 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Pulsar 250 comes in 2 colour options – Techno Grey and Racing Red.
Through a progressive lightening of tone from front-to-back, the new Pulsar 250 looks fresh at every glance. The tone-on-tone treatment further enhances the contours at play. Satin black finishes to the side covers and tank-side inners contrasts the metallic gloss on the tank and seat cowl. The engine covers are finished in deep copper – for an arresting view – flanked by the ‘Siberian Silver’ pivot plate and the floating belly pan.
The Pulsar 250 brings the free-revving, unfettered power to the quarter-litre segment. The 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil cooled engine delivers 24.5 PS of smooth, available-through-the-band power with a peak torque of 21.5 Nm that leads to a superior pickup and elevates the signature ‘10 second adrenaline rush’.
It has unipod headlamp unit with flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs – for enhanced white light viewing experience, along with a uniform and accurate beam pattern for improved safety. New monoshock unit to offer pinpoint handling without compromising on comfort.
Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Sharma - Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said, “Precisely two decades ago on October 28, 2001, Bajaj Auto had launched the first Pulsar and changed motorcycling in India forever. Since then, there has been a succession of Pulsars which have set new benchmarks in India and globally making Pulsar one of the most loved motorcycling brands across 50 countries”
He added, “Today, Pulsar yet again ups the benchmark with the launch of two new Pulsar 250s. We are confident that these two superbly crafted machines will exhilarate the Pulsarmaniacs and attract more riders to the Pulsar brand and to the quarter litre class of biking”.
