Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180; price ₹ 1,07,904

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the new Pulsar 180, augmenting the line-up of its popular entry-sport motorcycle brand. The 2021 Pulsar 180 will be available at a price of ₹1,07,904 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Pulsar 180 caters to a fast-growing segment of customers who seek premium quality, cutting edge international style and world-class performance, the company said in a statement. “Currently, 20 per cent of the sports biking segment is accounted for by the 180-200cc motorcycles and new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India that has been unchallenged for the last 20 years.”

The motorcycle is equipped with a 4 - stroke SOHC 2-Valve Air Cooled BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi engine. It delivers peak torque of 14.52 Nm (at 6500 rpm) and 12.52 kW power at 8500 rpm. It also features a 5-speed transmission gear box with telescopic anti-friction bush in the front suspension and a 5-way Adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber in the rear suspension.