Bajaj Auto on Tuesday unveiled the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250.

Husqvarna Motorcycles built their reputation in Motocross by winning the first five FIM Motocross World Championship titles in the 60s.Steeped in Swedish heritage, with a legacy that spans over a century, Husqvarna offers both performance and style.

The Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 offer a consistently fun, memorable, and dynamic riding experience. The attractive design, together with the enjoyable engine and standard electronic rider aids, delivers good quality and enjoyable performance.

Svartpilen 401

The Svartpilen 401 is a sleek, and sophisticated modern Scrambler, that can be used within and outside of urban environments.

It is powered by a 399 CC, 45 HP engine that is housed inside a steel trellis chassis. Combined with a new aluminium swingarm, the motorcycle’s nimble handling gives excellent rider feedback. The Svartpilen 401 is equipped with adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and Bosch Dual Channel ABS that deliver powerful stopping. Easy Shift technology allows clutch-less gear changes, while a 5” bonded glass TFT display, premium paint finish with decals, and 17” spoked wheels complete the unmistakable style of the Svartpilen 401.

Vitpilen 250

The Vitpilen 250 is a nimble, and minimalist urban Roadster that offers ergonomic design with light-weight surefootedness giving the rider an immersive riding guarantee.

Like its larger capacity sibling, the model features WP suspension, ByBre brakes and dual-channel Bosch ABS. Offering good power-to-weight ratio and more upright riding position, the agile and powerful Vitpilen 250 is designed for the next generation of young riders. A new 5” LCD display, premium paint finish with decals, WP suspension, and heavy-duty 17” cast wheels round out the premium build of the Vitpilen 250.

Precision Crafted Ride

An all-new steel trellis frame preserves the much-loved agility of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen, with a lightweight aluminium swingarm and WP suspension on each machine ensuring predictable handling. The 2024 machines also feature a longer wheelbase, a new frame, and a revised seat height, improving their cornering behaviour, while maintaining stability. The Vitpilen 250 further benefits from new handlebars that offer reduced weight for highly responsive steering. Powering the 2024 range is a new and more compact engine family, with an improved weight distribution and revised gearbox.

Speaking at the launch of the motorcycles, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “Husqvarna motorcycles are designed to deliver a dynamic performance in a simple yet sophisticated package. These motorcycles will offer a great choice to the Indian consumer seeking style, sophistication and modern performance from their ride in the premium motorcycles segment.”

The 2024 Svartpilen and Vitpilen will be available from January-end across 400+ KTM-Husqvarna Motorcycles authorised dealers in India. The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen come with a 2+3 year warranty, with a service interval of 7,500 km.