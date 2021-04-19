Companies

Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at ₹55 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 19, 2021

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at ₹54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company reported a net profit of ₹23.29 crore for January-March period a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from sale of goods was higher at ₹244.86 crore as against ₹172 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at ₹189.17 crore as against ₹158.69 crore, up 19.21 per cent.

For 2020-21, Bajaj Consumer’s net profit was up 20.76 per cent at ₹223.13 crore as against Rs 184.77 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from the sale of goods last fiscal year was at ₹905.15 crore, up 9.61 per cent. It was ₹825.75 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing the company said its board in a meeting held on Monday recommended a final dividend of 400 per cent, which is ₹4 per share of face value of Re 1 each, for 2020-21. Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd settled at ₹311.20 apiece, up 1.90 per cent from the previous close.

Published on April 19, 2021

Quarterly Results
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
