Bang in the Middle has bagged the intergrated communication mandate from Groupe SEB India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the French multinational, known for brands such as Tefal, Moulinex and WMF, among others.
While Maharaja Whiteline is a home-grown Indian brand acquired by Group SEB, Tefal is a global leader in the premium cookware and small domestic appliances segment.
The agency’s mandate encompasses mainline advertising, BTL activities, retail marketing, and social media. “The agency will collaborate with Groupe SEB to expand Tefal’s product range and categories, while also helping Maharaja Whiteline increase its market share within its current category,” a statement added.
Jasjeet Kaur, Vice-President of Marketing at Groupe SEB India, emphasised the significance of 2024 for the company’s growth, “This year is pivotal for us as we introduce new products across categories. Innovation is at the core of our legacy, driven by new technologies, creativity, and a forward-thinking approach to meet emerging consumer trends. We aim to leverage creative marketing methods to strengthen our position in the Indian market, as we continue on our path of innovation and growth”
“We are thrilled to be selected as the creative partner for Groupe SEB. The brief we’ve received is exciting, and we are dedicated to creating campaigns that are as distinctive as the brand’s offerings,” added Rajive Mathur, COO of Bang in the Middle.
Earlier this week, Antara Senior Living also appointed Bang in the Middle as its creative agency. The agency has been mandated to create the launch communication for their upcoming senior living project across India.
