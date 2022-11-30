Continuing with its expansion in Kerala, Barbeque Nation, one of the leading casual dining chains in India and the pioneer of the concept of ‘live-on-the-table’ grill, has launched its second outlet in Kochi at Kakkanad.

Spread over 4,676 sq ft, the spacious outlet with vibrant and trendy interiors, can accommodate 144 people, and host corporate lunches and family gatherings. This is also Barbeque Nation’s fifth outlet in Kerala.

Faiz Azim, Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “We are delighted to continue with our expansion in Kerala with the launch of another outlet in Kakkanad. The new outlet, with its pleasant ambience, trendy features and wide range of Indian and international cuisines, will appeal to our guests. We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing them with the best of our hospitality and service excellence that makes us stand apart.”

Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. The company’s first store was opened in Mumbai in 2006 and has now expanded to over 80 plus cities with 190 + outlets in India and abroad over the last 15 years.

