BDL, MBDA of UK to establish Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile facility in India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and MBDA of UK have signed up to establish a facility for the Final Assembly, Integration and Test (FAIT) of Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile(ASRAAM) missiles in India.
A licensing agreement was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical), BDL and George Kyriakides, International Industrial Cooperation Director, MBDA at a virtual ceremony today to establish the manufacturing facility in India.
Under the agreement, MBDA will transfer the equipment and knowledge to BDL for establishing the facility. Establishing this capability is due to start immediately and is expected to commence operations by 2022-23.
In a statement, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL said, “Signing of the licencing agreement reinforces the BDL’s commitment to contribute towards ‘Make in India’ and the‘ Atmanirbhar’ initiatives of the Government in the Defence sector. ASRAAM is one of the within visual range missiles available and BDL will be manufacturing these at its Bhanur Unit, Telangana for the domestic and export market in future through MBDA.”
“The new facility will provide India with the ability to carry out final assembly, integration and test of ASRAAM missiles. BDL has been endeavouring to enter into a tie-up with foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in pursuit of its expansion programme,” he said.
George Kyriakides of MBDA said: “MBDA has a long and highly successful history of working with BDL for over four decades, a partnership that has seen BDL manufacture a large number of MBDA designed Milan missiles in India.”
The agreement to establish the facility follows an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BDL and MBDA on ASRAAM FAIT signed during 2019.
This facility can also be adapted to conduct final assembly, integration and test of the CAMM missile of MBDA used by the Sea Ceptor naval air defence system.
ASRAAM, a Within Visual Range Air Dominance weapon, is New Generation Close Combat Missile.
BDL is engaged in the manufacture of various types of missiles and underwater weapons for the Indian Armed Forces.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...