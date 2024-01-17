Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received an order of ₹695 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd for the supply of spares related to missile systems.

The PSU has also received additional orders worth ₹339.31 crore since the last disclosure on December 26, 2023, and these orders pertain to the Combat Management System, Composite Communication System, Transmit and Receive Modules, Mobile Autonomous Stabilization System, and other spares and services.

With the latest order, BEL has received cumulative orders of ₹27,647.31 crore in the current financial year.