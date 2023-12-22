Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received orders of ₹2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Ltd for ₹1,701 crore and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for ₹972 crore. The orders are for the supply of 14 types of sensors for use on Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV).

According to the PSU, this will require the participation of electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL. Moreover, the equipment manufactured by BEL is part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.

The company has also received additional orders worth ₹86.15 crore since the last disclosure on December 15, and the said orders pertain to miscellaneous spares and services.

With the latest announcement, BEL has bagged cumulative orders of ₹25,935.15 crore in the current financial year.