Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, announced on Wednesday that it had signed MoUs with Gabriel Power and CoRover Private Limited to leverage opportunities across the power and energy sectors and AI-based conversational solutions.

The MoU with Gabriel Power and Energy Pvt Ltd will focus on collaborating as partners and developing cutting-edge technologies that can be manufactured in India for the Government and private sectors. The partnership will impact job creation within the power and energy sectors, according to the company.

As part of the MoU, BEL, and Gabriel would work closely together to usher in technologies that would be further optimized and manufactured in India. The partnership will encompass a wide range of products, including EV Chargers, Smart Meters, Green Hydrogen Generation, Hydrogen Gensets, and Solar Steam Solutions.

It has signed another non-exclusive MoU with a human-centric conversational and generative AI company, CoRover Private Limited, for two years. As part of this agreement, both parties will collaborate as partners and indigenously develop and deploy emerging technologies and technical solutions to address the requirements of AI-based solutions, especially Conversational AI-based virtual assistants.

The MoU will enable both companies to collaborate in areas of the Generative AI platform, particularly the BharatGPT platform of Co-Rover.