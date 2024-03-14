Navaratna DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) today entered into a contract valued at ₹847.70 crore with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the supply of 14 cutting-edge Communication and Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors and systems.

These state-of-the-art systems, manufactured domestically by BEL, will be installed on three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy. This collaboration between BEL and L&T exemplifies the strong partnership between the two companies and underscores the broader co-operation within the Indian Industry, said the company.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

The successful execution of this contract will involve the participation of numerous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and represents a significant stride towards achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at ₹1,092.65 crore following the last disclosure on February 13, 2024. These orders encompass the supply of LRUs for T-70 & T-90 Tanks, Communication Systems for the Indian Navy, as well as other Spares and Services.

With these recent developments, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling ₹32,716.33 crore in the current financial year, highlighting the company’s continued growth and success in the Defence sector.