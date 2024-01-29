Bharat Electronics Ltd reported a profit of ₹859.58 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, an increase of 40 per cent from ₹613.01 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 1.9 per cent to ₹4,142.27 crore (₹4,064.90 crore). On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 5.38 per cent to ₹3,930.63 in Q2. Net profit increased 8.89 per cent from ₹789.35 crore in Q2.

BEL announced an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share for FY24. The dividend will be disbursed to eligible shareholders holding shares as of the record date, which is February 10, as stated in the company’s filing.

The aerospace and defence electronics company’s revenue expenses decreased 6.10 per cent to ₹3,197.63 crore (₹3405.52 crore).