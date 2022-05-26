hamburger

Berger Paints India Q4 standalone net grows 10 per cent to ₹203 crore 

BL Kolkata Bureau | Updated on: May 26, 2022
Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints India

Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints India | Photo Credit: Jaishankar P@Chennai

Revenue from operations grew seven per cent to ₹1,928 crore

Berger Paints India registered about 10 per cent growth in standalone net profit at ₹203 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with ₹185 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew seven per cent to ₹1,928 crore (₹1,797 crore).

EBIDTA (excluding other income) was at ₹314 crore (₹303 crore), an increase of four per cent.

The company’s board recommended dividend of ₹3.10 (310 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022

Standalone net profit for the full year grew 10 per cent to ₹750  crore (₹681 crore).

Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,741 crore (₹ 6,021 crore), an increase of 29 per cent.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹568.05, up 0.33 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday.

