Bewakoof launches Cosmos Beauty

Bewakoof, has announced the launch of Cosmos Beauty. With this, Bewakoof has entered into the fast-growing beauty market in India.

Under the Cosmos brand, 35 products ranging from day & night creams to aftershave to Bath Salts to Serums, will go live on Bewakoof.com and all marketplaces.

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Bewakoof, says, “Our track record and data show a strong demand for differentiated beauty brands which have efficacy, fair price and don’t discriminate, who don’t propagate the idea of a fair skin but address the problems for all skin types and concerns that prevent them from enjoying a healthy skin, hair and body.”

We will be disappointed if we don’t hit ₹100 crore in 18 months and we are quite confident of attaining ₹500 crore in 4 years, he added.

According to a June 2020 report by Euromonitor International, the Indian skincare and haircare industry is expected to grow to ₹47,000 crore by 2024. Products will simulate a large part of this growth with an emphasis on products that embody sustainable living.

The idea of beauty is fast evolving. Bewakoof, known for its quirky self, is entering this new business segment with a refreshing range of products that will see unique formulations like Rose and Zinc for hydration gel, Avocado and Vitamin C for anti-aging mask and Magnesium and Vitamin C for face moisturiser.

Aditi Pai, Business Head, Cosmos Beauty, says, “We have been researching various beauty concoctions available in the market. While studying, we identified gaps that we could fill in by using minerals and twisting it with natural ingredients like pomegranate, hibiscus and oats.”

While formulating the products, we have considered the changes in lifestyle, food habits and working patterns. The entire range is curated to cater to the requirement of the urban market that is looking for healthy and safe beauty products,” she adds.

Consumers will have an expansive list of products from creams, oils, facewash, bath salts, shaving cream, beard oil, shampoos, cleanser, moisturiser facemasks, and serums to select from. The price range starts from ₹350 onwards.

Covid19 has hastened the adoption of e-commerce, and a large part of this growth will come from consumption on online platforms. As a digital-only brand that aims to drive the adoption of modern beauty care, Cosmos is placed at the confluence of these trends.