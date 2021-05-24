Bharat Biotech expects WHO nod for Covaxin soon

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Bharat Biotech has stepped up efforts to obtain Emergency Use Licence (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Covaxin.
According Raches Ella, Head-Business Development & International Advocacy, Bharat Biotech, the process for WHO’s approval for Covaxin has already been initiated and the approval is expected soon.
The company has been asked to submit additional information by the WHO after it reviewed an application submitted by it last month and most of the information sought is being provided, it is learnt.
Eventhough Covaxin is among the two Covid vaccines being administered in India’s public vaccination programme, along with Covishield, it has not yet been certified by the WHO, while Covishield has already been named by the global health agency.
Lack of WHO’s certification can pose problems to those who take Covaxin as some countries insist on prior vaccination from the certified list of vaccines before allowing foreigners into thier countries.
A licence by WHO also opens up doors to the global procurement of the vaccine by agencies such as UNICEF.
Over 60 countries have so far shown interest in Covaxin, according to the company.
Bharat Biotech is also in the process of taking its vaccine to the US and has already been in touch with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for necessary approvals including clinical trials if warranted.
In February, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Ocugen entered into a pact, according to which the latter will co-develop, supply and commercialise Covaxin.
