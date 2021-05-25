Bharat Biotech likely to get WHO nod for emergency use listing of Covaxin

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is likely to get World Health Organization (WHO) approval for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its vaccine Covaxin between July and September.

“Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO-Geneva and regulatory approvals are expected by July-September 2021,” the company announced on Tuesday.

It further said that regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the US, Brazil and Hungary, among others. The company has obtained emergency use authorisation in 13 countries with more to follow.

Besides this, Bharat Biotech also said that while most countries are recommending vaccinations against Covid 19, unvaccinated travellers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests before travel, in the absence of any other country-specific travel restrictions.

It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech had submitted its expression of interest for Covaxin's EUL to the WHO on April 19. It had reportedly informed the government about the submission of 90 per cent of its documents to WHO for EUL of its Covaxin vaccine and the remaining in June. Meanwhile, WHO had sought more information from the company.