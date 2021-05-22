Covaxin trials on 2-18 years likely from June 1: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech is likely to commence pediatric trials of Covaxin from June 1, according Raches Ella, Head-Business Development & International Advocacy of the company.

He was speaking in a virtual interaction with the members of Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Saturday. The company hopes to get approval for use of the vaccine on the children after the successful completion of the trials in the third quarter of this year.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had recently received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to carry out clinical trials of Covaxin in the age group of 2 to 18 years. The trials will be conducted on 525 volunteers in select locations.

On the approval for Covaxin from the World Health Organization, Ella said the process has been initiated by the company and the approval was expected soon.

Stating that the company will be ramping up its manufacturing capacity by this year-end, he said the government had placed an advance order for vaccines worth ₹1,500 crore.