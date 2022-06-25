Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Belarus firm for the supply of Airborne Defense Suite

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defense Initiatives (DI), Belarus, and Defense Initiatives Aero Pvt Ltd, India (a subsidiary of DI Belarus) to build cooperation amongst the three companies for the supply of Airborne Defense Suite (ADS) for Indian Air Force’s helicopters.

ADS is used for providing protection to helicopters. BEL will be the prime contractor and will be supported by DI with manufacturing and maintenance for the supply of advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for helicopters under the ‘Make in India’ category.

The MoU also aims to explore various business opportunities for India and global markets for ADS. The partnership has evolved under the guidance of Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production, and Indo Belarusian Joint Commission (IBJC) on Military Cooperation.

Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL, and Roman Komissarow, Deputy Director General, DI, Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (P&C), and other senior officers were present at the signing of the MoU.