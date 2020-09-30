Bharti Airtel launches cyber-security solutions for customers

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Wednesday, has launched Airtel Secure – a comprehensive suite of advanced cyber security solutions for business customers.
“At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more can we do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that cyber security is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need. It combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships so as to deliver end-to-end managed security services,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.
Airtel Secure will provide customers peace of mind, enable faster response times to potential threats and help protect their data so as to reduce business risk, he said.
Located in the National Capital Region, the Airtel Security Intelligence Centre rates among the best in India, with access to advanced technology and artificial learning/ machine learning tools to mitigate potential threats, the company said.
As businesses shift processes to cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better, they are also encountering increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber attacks that can come from anywhere and have the potential to severely disrupt operations.
India, which is now the world’s second-largest Internet market, ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyberattacks and frauds. In fact, the Indian cyber security market is expected to cross $13 billion by 2025.
Airtel Secure is now available to over one million business customers of Airtel. Several companies, including Flipkart, Havell’s, Fidelity India and R-Systems, are already benefiting from Airtel Secure.
From end-point protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more, Airtel Secure has created comprehensive portfolio through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint.
With Cisco, Airtel will jointly bring to market a wide range of cutting-edge security solutions that secure networks, endpoints, applications and the Cloud. These advanced security solutions will be available to businesses as well as government entities under Airtel Secure.
Through the partnership with Cisco, Airtel will have access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code, and be able to protect people and information in an automated manner.
“Delivered as managed security services (MSS), these offerings will benefit Airtel’s enterprise as well as small business customers, allowing customers to reduce their technology-capex investment and maximize efficiency,” said Chuck Robbins, President and CEO, Cisco.
Similarly, with Radware, the first global data scrubbing center in India has been set up to ensure threats to data and information is attacked and eliminated at the source in the country. This advanced facility is hosted by Airtel’s Nxtra Data in Chennai.
