Bhaskar Nagendrappa is new Credai Bengaluru president

Bhaskar T Nagendrappa has taken charge as the 15th President of Credai Bengaluru. He has a tenure of three years (2021-2023) and has taken charge from outgoing president Kishore Jain.

Suresh Hari will continue to be the Chairman of Credai Bengaluru till 2023 and Anil Nayak continues to be the CEO.

The following are the office bearers and Governing Body of Credai Bengaluru who got elected at the 40th AGM held last week. Amar Mysore President - Elect (Brigade Estates), Errol Fernandes Vice President (Ferns Estates), Bimal Hegde - Secretary (Chartered Housing), Karan Shetty Joint Secretary (RJ Builders), R Krishna Treasurer (Nisarga Builders), Zayd Noaman GB Member (Prestige Estates), Salman Dawood GB Member (Monarch Developers), K Ramesh GB Member (Kay Arr Builders), Supreetth Vimala Suresh GB Member (Rainbow Properties), Rishi Sreedharan GB Member (Aditya Builders and Developers (Navami)), K S Satyanarayana Reddy , GB Member (DSR Infrastructure), Ratheesh Nambiar GB Member (Nambiar Builders), Kishore Reddy GB Member (Mana Projects), Mahaveer Mehta, GB Member (Samvitva Developers), Syed Faisal Rizvi, GB Member (United Sustainable Developments), Abhishek Bhatewara GB Member (Rohan Builders), G.Madhusudhan GB Member (Sumadhura Constructions), Kishore Jain Immediate Past President, (Jain Heights & Structures).