Bikanervala to use Dell’s VxRail to increase business efficiency

Dell Technologies is aiding food conglomerate Bikanervala in its IT transformation journey, with VxRail to increase business efficiency and scalability.

The food conglomerate has over 55 outlets in India, UAE, New Zealand and Nepal.

A company release said that Bikanervala sought to utilize its resource efficiently, while addressing redundancy in business-critical applications. With the advent of food delivery aggregators, business was growing faster than before and there was a need for their back-end systems to process orders through mobile apps to be foolproof and available at all times to ensure customer satisfaction and maintain brand loyalty. There was also a need for virtualization to help the company scale rapidly and reduce costs.

“Our VxRail solution is helping Bikanervala run their operations flawlessly 24X7, while integrating all their data and applications across IT systems globally,” said Surajit Sen, Director, Modern Data Centre, APJ, Dell Technologies.

Manoj Arya, AGM-IT, Bikanervala, said that with the support from Dell Technologies and Arrow PC, the company managed to remove complexities in the infrastructure. “Thanks to the power of Dell EMC VxRail, we are ready for the future,” he said