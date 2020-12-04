Biocon may explore govt research initiatives for Itolizumab

Biopharma major Biocon Ltd has said it may consider other options to evaluate Itolizumab in Covid-19 patients, including government research initiatives.

This follows the decision of the US partner – Equillium, a US based clinical-stage biotechnology company — to drop phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate itolizumab in the hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Biocon reacting to the US’ partner’s action, said “This is a strategic business decision of our partner. Investing in a long -term global phase-3 clinical study for a treatment which might not have the market by the time it is through clinical development and approved, seems sub optimal at this point in time. We agree with our partner’s decision.”

“Our partner Equillium has also said that based on recent positive Itolizumab interim clinical data in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) they plan to prioritize their resources on expanding and accelerating this program, as well as advancing the lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma studies with Itolizumab,” Biocon’s spokesperson said.

Independent of Covid-19 treatment, Biocon is assessing the rapidly evolving clinical and commercial landscape related to the pandemic and it may consider other options to evaluate Itolizumab in Covid-19 patients, including government research initiatives.

Biocon’s spokesperson sharing progress made on Itolizumab in India, said: “Biocon already had emergency use approval (EUA), from DCGI for the product it is already in the market and helping patients. Phase-4 study in India has been initiated.”