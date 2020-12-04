Biocon may explore govt research initiatives for Itolizumab

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Biopharma major Biocon Ltd has said it may consider other options to evaluate Itolizumab in Covid-19 patients, including government research initiatives.
This follows the decision of the US partner – Equillium, a US based clinical-stage biotechnology company — to drop phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate itolizumab in the hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
Biocon reacting to the US’ partner’s action, said “This is a strategic business decision of our partner. Investing in a long -term global phase-3 clinical study for a treatment which might not have the market by the time it is through clinical development and approved, seems sub optimal at this point in time. We agree with our partner’s decision.”
“Our partner Equillium has also said that based on recent positive Itolizumab interim clinical data in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) they plan to prioritize their resources on expanding and accelerating this program, as well as advancing the lupus / lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma studies with Itolizumab,” Biocon’s spokesperson said.
Independent of Covid-19 treatment, Biocon is assessing the rapidly evolving clinical and commercial landscape related to the pandemic and it may consider other options to evaluate Itolizumab in Covid-19 patients, including government research initiatives.
Biocon’s spokesperson sharing progress made on Itolizumab in India, said: “Biocon already had emergency use approval (EUA), from DCGI for the product it is already in the market and helping patients. Phase-4 study in India has been initiated.”
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...