Biocon moves up to 6th spot in top 10 Global Biotech Employers ranking

Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon Ltd has moved up to sixth spot in the Top 10 Global Biotech Employers ranking for 2019.
It continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the prestigious US-based Science magazine’s annual ‘Science Careers Top 20 Employers’ list, since its debut in 2012.
Ranked at number six among global pharma and biotech companies in 2019, Biocon has moved up from number seven in 2018 and nine in 2017.
Biocon said in a statement it has been consistently recognised for three key attributes: “Innovative leader in the industry, ‘is socially responsible’, and leadership makes changes needed.”
The ranking is a result of the 2019 Science Careers Top Employers global survey conducted by the US-based Science magazine to determine which companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry have the best reputations as employers globally.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon said: “We have consciously created a culture that encourages ideation, experimentation and collaboration to address unmet patient needs.”
Biocon was ahead of leading global pharma companies such as Novozymes, Roche, Eli Lilly, Abbott, Novartis and Pfizer in the 2019 rankings.
The Top 5 global players in this year’s list are Alnylam, Regeneron, Incyte, Merck KGaA and Spark therapeutics.
Respondents to the web-based survey were asked to rate companies based on 23 characteristics, including ‘innovative leader in the industry,’ ‘treating employees with respect,’ ’is socially responsible,’ ‘work culture values aligned’ and ’leadership makes changes needed,’ it was stated.
