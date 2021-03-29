Biocon Pharma partners with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic formulations in Brazil

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Biocon Ltd, an innovation-led global biopharma company, has announced a partnership between Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, and Libbs Farmaceutica, a pharmaceuticals company in Brazil, to launch generic drugs in Brazil, the world’s sixth most populous country.
In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said, “The partnership, which marks the entry of Biocon’s generic formulations into Latin America, builds upon a successful association with Libbs, which began in 2017 to launch biosimilar Trastuzumab in Brazil. It reflects Biocon’s commitment to make affordable healthcare accessible for patients the world over, by establishing a strong global presence for its formulations portfolio, either directly or through strategic partnerships.”
Also read: Biocon Biologics appoints Susheel Umesh as Chief Commercial Officer for emerging markets
As part of the out-licensing deal with Libbs, Biocon Pharma will be responsible for drug development and manufacturing, while Libbs will leverage its deep expertise and reach in Brazil to import, distribute and market, subject to approvals from the Brazilian health regulatory agency, ANVISA.
Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd, said, “Expanding our association with Libbs Farmaceutica, a trusted partner, to our generic formulations, will help us establish a firm footing in Latin America, starting with Brazil. We remain committed to expanding our global presence with high quality and affordable medicines and invest in strengthening capabilities that enable us to serve patients globally.”
Also read: Biocon ranked among top 5 global biotech employers for 2020
Abhijit Zutshi, Commercial Head, Global Generics, added, “The partnership with Libbs further builds on Biocon’s ability to forward integrate its portfolio of complex and differentiated APIs into finished dosages. The resultant quality, safety and cost advantages, coupled with reliability of supply, give us a distinct competitive edge as we enter new markets.”
Alcebíades de Mendonça Athayde Junior, Libbs Executive President, commented, “We are very happy with this partnership that is going to make a difference in our patients’ lives. We started with Biocon Biologics years ago, and we were very successful: our Trastuzumab became a leader in the private market, a milestone for our company. We will now continue making a difference in people’s lives with Biocon, with the goal to expand access to quality, safe and effective treatments to our patients.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...