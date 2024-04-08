Birla Pivot, Aditya Birla Group’s B2B e-commerce platform for building materials, has registered revenue of ₹1,000 crore in FY24, its first year of operations.

Birla Pivot offers over 35 products categories and over 18,000 SKUs (stock keeping units) sourced from over 150 Indian and international brands.

These categories include essential construction materials such as cement, steel, plywood, sanitaryware, tiles, among others. Additionally, in response to the increasing demand for superior yet cost-effective products, the company has introduced its private label for plywood and tiles, it said.

Birla Pivot’s customer base spans top-tier EPC companies, civil contractors, real estate developers, OEMs, fabricators, dealers and retailers.

With successful deliveries to over 200 cities across 25 states, the company has established a robust network of suppliers and logistics providers, facilitating seamless operations and ensuring a pan-India reach.

The Company’s intelligent Transport Management System digitises processes, providing real-time updates on orders and enhancing operational efficiency across the supply chain.

Sandeep Komaravelly, CEO, Birla Pivot said, “India’s construction industry is undergoing exponential growth and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025”.

With less than 2 per cent digital penetration, the construction industry faces many challenges – from fragmented supplier networks and logistical bottlenecks to access to credit, he said.

The company’s vision is to leverage technology to create smarter and more efficient solutions across the value chain for buyers and sellers. The aspiration is to reach a $1 billion revenue in the next three years, he added.