Cosmic Birla Group, which has recently entered into electric mobility space, is planning to set up a facility in West Bengal for the production of electric two-wheelers.

The Kolkata-based group also wants to launch electric three-wheelers and cars in the commercial vehicles space. It is looking to produce three-wheelers first in the financial year 2026-27.

Expansion plans

“We are setting up a new production facility at Domjur in West Bengal’s Howrah district in the next three to four months. We have acquired land and construction for the plant has started. Total investment would be around ₹50 crore for the facility, which will produce electric two-wheelers,” Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and MD, Cosmic Birla Group, told businessline.

Production capacity of the Bengal plant would be around 15,000 vehicles per annum.

The Group entered into electric mobility space by acquiring Maharashtra-based Raft Motors six moths ago. Raft Motors, an EV maker started operations in 2017, has two plants.

Raft Motors on Thursday launched four models of electric scooters under the brand Raft Cosmic EV. Now, the company has five e-scooters and one electric bike in its product portfolio.

“We have big plans in the EV segment. We want to enter into three and four-wheelers space. We are looking to produce electric three-wheelers first in the financial year 2026-27,” Birla added.