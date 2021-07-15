Bisleri International set to foray into the hygiene segment

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
In a strategic move, packaged water company, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd is set to foray into the hygiene segment to meet the evolving consumer needs for health and hygiene. The company will be leveraging its distribution network to grab a share of the sanitiser segment.
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd said, “More than half of urban consumers are now using sanitiser products compared to about 1-2 per cent in the pre-pandemic times. Consumer needs for hygiene have now also evolved further. Our consumer research indicated that they are now seeking hygiene products that not only offer protection from germs but also offer enhanced benefits such as moisturisation and refreshing fragrances.”
The company said it is launching a range of hand purifiers in gel and multipurpose spray formats, which are designed to meet the requirements of personal use at home and for travel. The hand purifiers have been launched in three variants under the master brand Bisleri.
“There is a lot of synergy on the ground because we have a strong distribution network of over four lakh outlets in the general trade. We have a strong presence in modern trade and e-commerce channels. In the past one year, we have also expanded our distribution coverage to pharmacies. We will leverage on our distribution network that now includes the chemist channel to expand the reach of these products in metros, tier-1 and tier-2 markets ,” he added.
Since the pandemic outbreak last year, a large number of players have entered the segment and competition has significantly intensified. George said the sanitiser market has become cluttered but added that the company believes its products are differentiated.
At present the hand sanitiser segment is pegged at about ₹500-600 crore. “We believe by 2025, the market size is expected to increase to about ₹1,000 crore and so we think there is a potential to grab a significant share in this segment,” George added.
