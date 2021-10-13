Blackhawk Network acquires Kozhikode-based digital rewards start-up Rybbon

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Global payments provider Blackhawk Network has announced its acquisition of Rybbon, a leading digital rewards platform based in Washington DC and in Kozhikode.
With this partnership, Blackhawk puts the power of its scale and experience as the incentives industry leader behind Rybbon’s SaaS-based platform to make digital rewards easy to integrate into workflows. For users of today’s top business platforms, this solution enables users to simply add rewards directly into their program workflows.
The integrated rewards offering joins Blackhawk’s suite of incentive platforms supporting more than $5 billion in rewards issued annually. To date, Rybbon has over 1,100 customers on the rewards platform, managing over 50,000 campaigns that have delivered rewards to recipients in 160 countries. By joining with Blackhawk, Rybbon can tap into the power of a global reward offering, expanding reach and choice for recipients.
Also read: PEVC fund exits at record high as markets make merry
“We are thrilled to join the Blackhawk team so we can expand upon our vision to make rewarding customers and employees easy, delightful and impactful,” said Rajeev Veettil, CTO of Rybbon. “Blackhawk has long been a leader in payments and incentives. It’s scale, reach and deep experience in global incentives will make Rybbon the natural choice for companies looking to adopt a modern rewards management platform.”
Rybbon’s India Centre of Excellence (CoE) based out of Kozhikode will play a critical role in building high-quality software based on modern cloud computing technologies to cater to the growing needs of global customers. The platform can be leveraged for marketing rewards, survey-taking incentives, employee rewards and holiday recognition, and is ripe for introduction into other widely used platforms, namely video communications platforms, remote workforce collaboration tools, enterprise HR systems and more.
The Rybbon team in Kozhikode will continue to shape the digital rewards management platform for customers and partners worldwide. It will also focus on hiring top talent across a broad set of technology, product and project management disciplines and experience levels.
Also read: Private equity inflow in real estate up 27% in April-September at $1.79 billion
Blackhawk’s first strategic development centre was launched in Bengaluru in 2019. With Rybbon’s acquisition, Kozhikode serves as the base for Blackhawk’s second CoE and further enhances the company’s ability to serve its customers.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...