Blackhawk Network acquires Kozhikode-based digital rewards start-up Rybbon

Global payments provider Blackhawk Network has announced its acquisition of Rybbon, a leading digital rewards platform based in Washington DC and in Kozhikode.

With this partnership, Blackhawk puts the power of its scale and experience as the incentives industry leader behind Rybbon’s SaaS-based platform to make digital rewards easy to integrate into workflows. For users of today’s top business platforms, this solution enables users to simply add rewards directly into their program workflows.

The integrated rewards offering joins Blackhawk’s suite of incentive platforms supporting more than $5 billion in rewards issued annually. To date, Rybbon has over 1,100 customers on the rewards platform, managing over 50,000 campaigns that have delivered rewards to recipients in 160 countries. By joining with Blackhawk, Rybbon can tap into the power of a global reward offering, expanding reach and choice for recipients.

“We are thrilled to join the Blackhawk team so we can expand upon our vision to make rewarding customers and employees easy, delightful and impactful,” said Rajeev Veettil, CTO of Rybbon. “Blackhawk has long been a leader in payments and incentives. It’s scale, reach and deep experience in global incentives will make Rybbon the natural choice for companies looking to adopt a modern rewards management platform.”

Rybbon’s India Centre of Excellence (CoE) based out of Kozhikode will play a critical role in building high-quality software based on modern cloud computing technologies to cater to the growing needs of global customers. The platform can be leveraged for marketing rewards, survey-taking incentives, employee rewards and holiday recognition, and is ripe for introduction into other widely used platforms, namely video communications platforms, remote workforce collaboration tools, enterprise HR systems and more.

The Rybbon team in Kozhikode will continue to shape the digital rewards management platform for customers and partners worldwide. It will also focus on hiring top talent across a broad set of technology, product and project management disciplines and experience levels.

Blackhawk’s first strategic development centre was launched in Bengaluru in 2019. With Rybbon’s acquisition, Kozhikode serves as the base for Blackhawk’s second CoE and further enhances the company’s ability to serve its customers.