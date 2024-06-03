BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, has announced its entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the campaign #RideSmartDubai, marking the company’s first international foray.

According to the company, this launch establishes BluSmart as the UAE’s first 100 per cent electric full-stack premium limousine service. Additionally, the chauffeur-driven luxury service in Dubai will start with a fleet of premium Audi e-tron cars. The features include zero driver cancellations, flat and transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals and a CO2 tracker that shows the amount of CO2 saved after every ride taken by the user.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart, said, “Our mission is to ‘Decarbonize Mobility at Scale’ and provide residents and visitors with convenient, reliable and environmentally-conscious transportation options, while also contributing to the UAE’s vision of building smart, sustainable cities.”

EV revolution

“Future of transportation is electric, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this EV revolution by launching our service with ultra-premium EVs - Audi e-tron. While the UAE is our first step in the Middle East, we also aim to expand to other parts of this region by partnering with governments, businesses, corporates / brands, and consumers, to build a greener, more sustainable future for all,” he added.

As per the company, the BluSmart experience in Dubai can be booked on the company’s app and will offer route optimization and real-time monitoring, with 24/7 customer support available in both English and Arabic.

Earlier this May, the company raised $25 million in a pre-Series B round at a valuation of $250 million. Currently, BluSmart operates over 7,500 electric vehicles and has completed more than 15.1 million emission-free trips covering over 498 million electric km, resulting in saving 36 million kg of CO2 emissions.

Inputs by bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit