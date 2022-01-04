BMW India sells 8,876 cars in 2021; posts highest growth in a decade

Luxury vehicles manufacturer, BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has achieved the highest growth in a decade by delivering 8,876 cars (BMW and Mini) and 5,191 motorcycles in 2021.

While BMW India registered sales of 8,236 cars, Mini India sold 640 units, the company said in a statement. The company sold 6,604 units across BMW and Mini brands in 2020.

Sellar growth

“BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands — BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad — posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and far-sighted planning ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

An attractive product portfolio designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an emphasis on customer service has propelled brand loyalty and drawn new customers, he said.

The company saw significant contribution of over 40 per cent from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5, it said adding that new models such as the M 340i xDrive, X7 and 3 Series Gran Limousine were either completely sold out or had longer waiting period.

Exclusive editions launched for Indian customers in the festival season also received a tremendous response. The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their role as strong contributors in sedan segment, it said.

Mini India also successfully maintained its position as the most popular car in the premium compact segment with the all-new Mini range. The brand posted exceptional performance and annual growth of 25 per cent as compared to 2020. The locally produced Mini Countryman commanded a share of over 50 per cent in sales, the company added.

On Monday, Audi had shared its 2021 sales numbers. Audi India said it sold 3,293 units in 2021, a 101 per cent growth compared to 2020 adding that the uptick was propelled by the five electric cars — the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT and the petrol-powered Q-range along with A-sedans.

Mercedes-Benz India, will share its sales numbers next week. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India had recently said that the company would sell at least 10,000 cars in 2021. It has already sold 8,958 units till September 2021.