BMW launches new 3 series sedan

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday launched the new version of its 3 series sedan priced between Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 47.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its new avatar, the 3 series has been built to create “impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road”, BMW Group India President and CEO, Rudratej Singh, said.

“It has a very strategic role in our global markets and in India too as every third car we sell in India is a 3 Series,” he said.

Singh explained that the new 3 series will help in bringing new customers who have not bought BMW before, while also encouraging existing customers to upgrade.

What should customers look out for?

The new 3 series is longer and wider than the previous versions, but weighs 55 kgs lighter.

It will be available in two diesel variants powered by a two-litre engine and one petrol variant, also with a two-litre engine, along with eight speed automatic transmission.

While the two diesel options are available at Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 46.9 lakh, the petrol version is tagged at Rs 47.9 lakh.

It has features like wireless mobile charging, Apple CarPlay infotainment with 12.3 inch touch screen.

Besides safety features such as six airbags, the seventh generation 3 series is locally manufactured at the company’s Chennai plant.