President Donald Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated” by US strikes.

Trump made the comments at the White House Saturday night hours after announcing the US military had carried out strikes against three key nuclear facilities in Iran.

The president also warned Tehran against carrying out retaliatory attacks against the US, saying Iran has choice between “peace or tragedy”.

Donald Trump said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.” But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack.

Trump called Iran “the bully of the Middle East” and warned of additional attacks if it didn’t make peace.

“If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said at the White House after the bombings of Iran’s nuclear facilities were announced earlier.

Trump portrayed the strike as a response to a long-festering problem, even if the objective was to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“For 40 years Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel,” Trump said. “They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs.”

UN chief: US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation

Reuters adds: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the U.S. strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres said in a statement.

“At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace,” he said.

Published on June 22, 2025