Bosch Q4 profit jumps five-fold to ₹483 cr

The country's leading auto parts company, Bosch Ltd, surprised the street with a five-fold increase in net profit to ₹482 crore for the Q4 of 2020-21 because of a significant increase in the demand from the agriculture sector

The company's total income during the quarter rose 40.27 per cent to ₹3,334.79 crore. The company announced a dividend of ₹115 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The capex for the current year has been set at around ₹200 crore.

“Despite facing a spell of near-zero sales in the month of April and May in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the demand from the agriculture sector, mainly the tractor business. The industry showed continued signs of recovery since the second quarter of FY 2020-21, however, it remains impacted due to the uncertainties in the market. International market volatilities in the supply chain will also continue to impact the auto sector. Furthermore, we have seen growth in the power tools segment, especially in the construction and e-commerce sectors,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd and President of Bosch India in a press statement on Thursday.

During the FY 2020-21, Bosch Ltd made a provision of ₹743.8 crore, towards various restructuring, reskilling and redeployment initiatives.