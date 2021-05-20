Bosch Q4 profit jumps five-fold to ₹483 cr

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The country's leading auto parts company, Bosch Ltd, surprised the street with a five-fold increase in net profit to ₹482 crore for the Q4 of 2020-21 because of a significant increase in the demand from the agriculture sector
The company's total income during the quarter rose 40.27 per cent to ₹3,334.79 crore. The company announced a dividend of ₹115 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The capex for the current year has been set at around ₹200 crore.
Also read:Bosch Q3 net dips 3 per cent to ₹184 cr
“Despite facing a spell of near-zero sales in the month of April and May in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the demand from the agriculture sector, mainly the tractor business. The industry showed continued signs of recovery since the second quarter of FY 2020-21, however, it remains impacted due to the uncertainties in the market. International market volatilities in the supply chain will also continue to impact the auto sector. Furthermore, we have seen growth in the power tools segment, especially in the construction and e-commerce sectors,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd and President of Bosch India in a press statement on Thursday.
During the FY 2020-21, Bosch Ltd made a provision of ₹743.8 crore, towards various restructuring, reskilling and redeployment initiatives.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...